    বাংলা

    Coal mines in China ordered to conduct safety check after fatal accident

    Governments in several regions, such as Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi, have ordered coal miners, especially open-pit mines, to immediately conduct safety checks

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM

    Coal mines in several Chinese major mining regions have been urgently ordered by local authorities to carry out safety inspections after a lethal accident on Wednesday that killed at least two people and left more than 53 missing.

    The collapse of an open-pit mine in Inner Mongolia with annual capacity of 900,000 tonnes occurred at a sensitive time, amid a push to boost local coal supply and 10 days ahead of the annual meeting of parliament.

    Governments in several regions, such as Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi, have ordered coal miners, especially open-pit mines, to immediately conduct safety checks and local authorities to carry out inspections.

    "We must severely crack down on all kinds of violation of laws and regulations, giving them punishment or shutting them down to correct the problems," Dongsheng government in Inner Mongolia said in a statement on Thursday.

    Beijing has been urging coal mines to ramp up output since late 2021 to bolster supply and dampen soaring energy prices.

    It is estimated to have approved 260 million tonnes of new coal mining capacity in 2022 and reopened dozens of mothballed mines, raising total capacity to 5.05 billion tonnes.

    The exact cause of the accident on Wednesday is not clear. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday the collapsed mine in Inner Mongolia was originally an underground mine that closed and then reopened in 2021 as an open pit mine.

    China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, largely due to poor safety standards and problems with over-production.

    Market participants expect a range of strict safety checks to take place in China over the coming weeks as the national parliament is set to meet from March 5.

    "The accident occurred just as the major national event approaches, which will trigger a large scale of safety inspections across the country and to some extend reduce short-term coal supply," analysts from Guojin Futures said in a note.

    However as coal is crucial to energy security and economic activity, they said supply is unlikely to be cut sharply.

    Prices for thermal coal with heating value at 5,500 kilocalories jumped to 1,100 yuan ($159.84) a tonne in northern Chinese ports on Wednesday, up from a year-low of 980 yuan a tonne last week.

    The most-traded Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 surged nearly 6% on Thursday to 2,085 yuan a tonne, the highest since mid-June. 

    RELATED STORIES
    USGS
    Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
    The epicentre is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in some areas in China's western Xinjiang region
    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the opening ceremony of the Empower Women Empower LAC Forum in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb 15, 2023.
    Taiwan is bolstering military exchanges with US: President Tsai
    The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on the dismantling of the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, in Seoul, S Korea, May 24, 2018.
    Groundwater carries radiation risk for N Korean cities near nuke test site: rights group
    When North Korea invited foreign journalists to witness the destruction of some tunnels at a nuclear test site in 2018, it confiscated their radiation detectors
    HMNZS Te Mana crew members help with a clean up after a small creek bursts its bank causing houses to flood in Havelock North, New Zealand, February 18, 2023.
    NZ says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn
    The cyclone hit the North Island's northernmost region on Feb 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher