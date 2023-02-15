China retail investors from Gen-Z to retirees sit out stock rally

Without that retail bid, the A-share blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 is up just 17% since late October, while the Hong Kong-listed H-shares Hang Seng China Enterprises Index is up 44%.

Winnie Wu, China equity strategist at BofA Securities, says there is scope for further gains in stocks but if the investor caution persists, "in the bear case scenario, the market might be volatile".

Retail investors are waiting for clearer policy signals, said Lei Meng, China equities strategist at UBS Securities.

"Some investors are monitoring the strength and pace of the economic recovery this year while waiting for the policy signals from the upcoming Two Sessions," Meng said, referring to the annual parliamentary gathering in March when Beijing unveils economic targets.

BRIGHTER OUTLOOK SOUGHT

Whether "Generation Z" or retirees, investors said they are optimistic but only plan to invest more when the economic outlook brightens.

Li, an investor in his 40s, says "I don't have any plans to invest in the stock market for now. Money could go in, but may never come out."

Others will keep to their buying steady, like Sun, in her 30s, who said she will stick with her current automatic investment plan and not alter her investments in 2023.

Overly optimistic views on property and tech regulations being relaxed are also reasons for investors to be cautious, analysts warn.

"We expect the growth recovery to lose some momentum in the second half of this year," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

Highlighting the risk aversion, Chinese household deposits rose by a record 17.8 trillion yuan ($2.61 trillion) in 2022, far outpacing the 9.9 trillion yuan growth in 2021.

Zhou, a Shanghai-based investor in his 50s, is choosing certificates of deposit over stocks since they are less risky and less volatile. "We can't put all eggs in one basket," he said.

Eventually, however, the excess deposits are likely to be end up in the equity market once households become less risk-averse, said Wei He, China economist at Gavekal Dragonomics.

"The cash sitting in bank deposits is therefore more likely to flow back into financial assets than into extra consumption," he said.