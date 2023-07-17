China cooking gas explosion kills one, reignites safety concerns

A blast at an eatery in eastern China's Jiangsu province killed one and wounded another on Monday, local officials said, reigniting public concerns about the safety of cooking gas tanks after a series of similar accidents last month.

A tank at a barbecue restaurant exploded at 6:02 am (2202 GMT) on Monday, authorities of Yancheng city in Jianhu county said in a statement.

The owner of the restaurant has been detained by police, they said, and an investigation is underway.