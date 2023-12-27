'Parasite' actor Lee found dead amid drug allegations: Yonhap

Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", was found dead, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations amid an ongoing government crackdown on illegal drugs.

Lee was found unconscious next to charcoal briquettes inside a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning, after his wife reported to police that Lee had left home and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap said.

Seoul's Jongno police station did not immediately respond to phone calls.