Five dead after boat capsizes off New Zealand coast

Five people died in New Zealand on Saturday when a boat carrying 11 capsized off Kaikoura, a coastal town on South Island, according to police.

Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported that Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle believed the boat was overturned by a whale. However, police did not confirm the cause.

"This is a tragic event that affects many lives, not least of all families and loved ones," Mackle said at a press conference, according to RNZ.