    বাংলা

    China launches projects to build 'new-era' marriage, childbearing culture

    China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges

    Reuters
    Published : 15 May 2023, 03:30 AM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 03:30 AM

    China will launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a "new-era" marriage and childbearing culture to foster a friendly child bearing environment, the latest move by authorities to boost the country's falling birth rate.

    China's Family Planning Association, a national body that implements the government's population and fertility measures, will launch the projects to encourage women to marry and have children, state backed Global Times reported on Monday.

    Promoting marrying, having children at appropriate ages, encouraging parents to share child-rearing responsibilities, and curbing high "bride prices" and other outdated customs are the focus of the projects, the Times said.

    Cities included in the pilot include the manufacturing hub Guangzhou and Handan in China's Hebei province. The association already launched projects in 20 cities including Beijing last year, the Times said.

    "The society needs to guide young people more on the concept of marriage and childbirth," demographer He Yafu told the Times.

    The projects come amid a flurry of measures Chinese provinces are rolling out to spur people to have children, including tax incentives, housing subsidies, and free or subsidised education for having a third child.

    China implemented a rigid one-child policy from 1980 until 2015 - the root of many of its demographic challenges that have allowed India to become the world's most populous nation. The limit has since been raised to three children.

    Concerned about China's first population drop in six decades and its rapid ageing, the government's political advisers proposed in March that single and unmarried women should have access to egg freezing and IVF treatment, among other services to boost the country's fertility rate.

    Many women have been put off having more children or any at all due to the expense of child care and having to stop their careers, with gender discrimination still a key hurdle.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lisa Sales, president of the Virginia NOW chapter, calls for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment outside the district courthouse in Washington, US, September 28, 2022
    US Equal Rights Amendment blocked again
    The resolution would have removed a 1982 deadline for state ratification that prevented the Equal Rights Amendment from going into effect
    The logo of German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is seen at its building in Shanghai, China Feb 1, 2019
    Potential weight-loss drug meets goals in mid-stage trial
    The enormous demand for weight-loss treatments could support as many as 10 competing products with annual sales reaching up to $100 billion within a decade
    Daniel Bian, a Chinese potential property buyer from Shanghai, visits a luxury condominium in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2023.
    Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic
    Many Chinese are eager to invest in a residence overseas, keen for a safety net in case of a disease outbreak, and to hedge against economic risks at home
    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, China, Apr 21, 2023.
    Myanmar's sovereignty should be respected: China
    China is a major buyer of Myanmar's resources, including jade, tin and timber, while it has occasionally had to take in refugees spilling across the border

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury