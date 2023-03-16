Chinese suppliers race to Vietnam as COVID let-up opens escape route from Sino-US trade war

Vietnam has enjoyed a wave of investment from China since its neighbour abruptly canned its strict virus-containment strategy and unleashed pent-up interest from companies - and their suppliers - fleeing the impact of Sino-US trade friction.

After China ended its zero-COVID-19 policy in December, Chinese firms spent the first 50 days of 2023 investing in 45 new projects in Vietnam, the most from a single country, Vietnamese government data showed.

With big-name players already in the Southeast Asian nation, attracted by its free-trade agreements and proximity to China, the companies making up the current wave of investors are mostly smaller suppliers to those larger firms, industry experts said.

Adding impetus to the move is the increasing cost of labour in China, expanding US restrictions on high-tech-related trade with China, and tit-for-tat tariffs from a Sino-US trade war that triggered a past wave of Chinese investment in Vietnam.

"Enquiries from Chinese firms about manufacturing investment in Vietnam grew exponentially in the last quarter of last year," said Michael Chan, senior director of leasing at industrial real estate specialist BW Industrial Development.

"Chinese investment has also increased remarkably," he said.