    Australia repatriates Australian women and children from Syrian refugee camp

    The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, the home affairs minister of an Australian state said

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 04:32 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 04:32 AM

    The Australian government has repatriated four Australian women and their 13 children from a Syrian refugee camp to New South Wales state, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said on Saturday.

    The controversial repatriation, which has sparked criticism from the Liberal-National opposition, is part of bringing back from Syria dozens of Australian women and children who are relatives of dead or jailed Islamic State fighters.

    Australia first rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Islamic State fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019, but has held off repatriating any others until now.

    "The decision to repatriate these women and their children was informed by individual assessments following detailed work by national security agencies," O'Neil said in a statement.

    The women and children left the al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria on Thursday afternoon and crossed the border into Iraq to board a flight home, the Sydney Morning Herald and state broadcaster ABC reported on Friday.

    O'Neil said at all times the focus has been on the safety and security of "all Australians" as well as those involved in the repatriation, with the government having "carefully considered the range of security, community and welfare factors in making the decision to repatriate".

    The repatriation followed similar moves by the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Britain and Canada, O'Neil said.

    She said allegations of illegal activity would continue to be investigated by state and federal law enforcement authorities. Local media previously reported some women may be charged with terrorism offences or for entering Syria illegally.

    "Any identified offences may lead to law enforcement action being taken," O'Neil said, adding that New South Wales was providing "extensive support services" to assist the group to reintegrate into Australia.

    Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has labelled the move as not in the country's best interest, saying the women have mixed with "people who hate our country, hate our way of life."

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the government would continue to act on national security advice on the issue.

