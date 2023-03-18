    বাংলা

    North Korea claims almost 800,000 people have signed up for military to fight against US

    About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, a newspaper reported

    Reuters
    Published : 18 March 2023, 05:30 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2023, 05:30 AM

     North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens volunteered to join or reenlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States, North Korea's state newspaper reported on Saturday.

    About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or reenlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported.

    The North's claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

    North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

    The North's ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.

    South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," on Monday, held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

    Kim accused the United States and South Korea of increasing tensions with the military drills.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at a joint news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Mar 16, 2023.
    S Korea and Japan hail spring thaw amid missiles and weight of history
    Summit between South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol and Japan's Fumio Kishida highlighted how the two have been brought closer by North Korea's frequent missile launches among other things
    A Vietnamese pupil holds Chinese and Vietnamese flags before a welcoming ceremony for China's President Xi Jinping at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2017. REUTERS
    Chinese suppliers race to Vietnam
    After China ended its zero-COVID-19 policy in December, Chinese firms spent the first 50 days of 2023 investing in 45 new projects in Vietnam
    South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon-hee arrive at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2023.
    S Korea's Yoon arrives in Tokyo hours after North's missile launch
    Before Yoon's flight, North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile, which landed in the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, emphasising both the urgency of regional security
    Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) soldiers salute the Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada (not in picture) onboard JMSDF's multi-purpose destroyer Izumo (DDH-183) during an International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of JMSDF, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan November 6, 2022.
    Japan battles to persuade its big brands to join military buildout
    Some of Japan's best-known brands are reluctant to invest in the military side of their businesses

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher