Water-logged northern China faces threat of more disasters

The risk of landslides, mudslides and similar disasters will stay high in northern China for the rest of August into early September, weeks after historic rains and floods lashed the province of Hebei, authorities said on Wednesday.

Disaster response efforts were challenged by storms in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri that recently bettered key cities, with the capital, Beijing, getting the highest rainfall in 140 years over a short period while flooded rivers displaced thousands.

China continues to experience the main flooding period, hit by heavy rain, floods and typhoons saturating the soil in some mountainous northern and northeastern areas, the natural resources ministry said.