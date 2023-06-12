    বাংলা

    Marriages in China slump to historic low

    Just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, down about 800,000 from the previous year

    Reuters
    Published : 12 June 2023, 05:43 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 05:43 AM

    Marriages in China dropped in 2022 to their lowest since records began, local news outlet Yicai reported on Sunday, continuing a steady decline over the past decade although the matrimonial total may have been affected by stringent COVID lockdowns. 

    Just 6.83 million couples completed their marriage registrations last year, data published on the website of the Ministry of Civil Affairs showed, down about 800,000 from the previous year. 

    The drop in couples tieing the knot, which follows pandemic restrictions keeping tens of millions locked in their homes or compounds for weeks last year, comes as authorities deal with a declining birth rate and a falling population. 

    In 2022 China's population fell for the first time in six decades, a decline that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline in its citizen numbers with profound implications for its economy and the world.

    China's birth rate fell last year to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, the lowest on record, from 7.52 in 2021.

    Demographers warn China will get old before it gets rich, as its workforce shrinks and indebted local governments spend more on their elderly population.

    To encourage marriage and boost the country's flagging birth rate, China said last month it would launch pilot projects in more than 20 cities to create a "new-era" marriage and childbearing culture.

    Some provinces are also giving young newlyweds an extension of paid marriage leave.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a hotel's window, as a national flag waves at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked protesters to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
    Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items
    The island off India's southern coast plunged into crisis last year as its foreign exchange reserves ran out
    FILE PHOTO: US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. Reuters
    Dollar bears bide their time as US economic strength persists
    The dollar is up 2.5% from its recent low against a basket of currencies and stands near its highest level since March
    FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Auxerre v Paris St Germain - Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps, Auxerre, France - May 21, 2023
    Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China
    It will mark the seventh time the 35-year-old has visited China and comes at a time when his future at Paris Saint-Germain is the subject of intense speculation
    Feihe milk powders are displayed on shelves in a store in Shanghai, China, April 3, 2023.
    Chinese baby product firms seek to age up, sell more abroad
    Domestic sales are shrinking and the scramble is on to develop new streams of revenue, whether that be diversifying into products for adults or boosting offerings in overseas markets

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps