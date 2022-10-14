China's zero-COVID policies save lives - but not livelihoods

Beijinger Cai Xu, 36, has shut four of his five bars in Beijing and Chengdu in three years. Business was disrupted at first by temporary closures to comply with COVID policies. Now, hardly a customer walks through the door.

"Since the epidemic I've become anxious, flustered and lost, and then the bars started to close down one by one," said Cai, who in 2016 gave up his job as an architect at a state-owned enterprise to open his first establishment.

To offset the drop in walk-in customers, Cai has started livestreaming music performances at his bar to people quarantined at home, in what has been a surprise hit. For now, that will do, while Cai finds other ways to keep his remaining bar in Beijing afloat.

In January-March, China's economy barely grew as authorities battled with the highly transmissible omicron variant. In April, the urban jobless rate hit 6.1%, its highest since February 2020. In July, unemployment among those aged between 16 and 24 reached a record 19.9%.