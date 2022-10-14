    বাংলা

    China's zero-COVID policies save lives - but not livelihoods

    Keeping a lid on China's COVID death toll has come at a cost to its economy

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Oct 2022, 03:38 AM
    Updated : 14 Oct 2022, 03:38 AM

    China's ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods.

    Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 COVID fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. In contrast, over 1 million people have died of the disease in the United States.

    Keeping a lid on China's COVID death toll has come at a cost to its economy.

    Beijinger Cai Xu, 36, has shut four of his five bars in Beijing and Chengdu in three years. Business was disrupted at first by temporary closures to comply with COVID policies. Now, hardly a customer walks through the door.

    "Since the epidemic I've become anxious, flustered and lost, and then the bars started to close down one by one," said Cai, who in 2016 gave up his job as an architect at a state-owned enterprise to open his first establishment.

    To offset the drop in walk-in customers, Cai has started livestreaming music performances at his bar to people quarantined at home, in what has been a surprise hit. For now, that will do, while Cai finds other ways to keep his remaining bar in Beijing afloat.

    In January-March, China's economy barely grew as authorities battled with the highly transmissible omicron variant. In April, the urban jobless rate hit 6.1%, its highest since February 2020. In July, unemployment among those aged between 16 and 24 reached a record 19.9%.

    Since July, Zheng Mili, 30, has sent hundreds of job applications and done dozens of interviews in Beijing. But the more promising positions are offering just half of what she used to earn.

    "One company called me up for an interview, and before I went, told me they had received thousands of applications in one day," she told Reuters.

    "In just one day, a job that offers you 10,000 yuan ($1,390) per month has got thousands of people applying," Zheng said in disbelief.

    "The job market is so very tough now."

    RELATED STORIES
    Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken Feb 25, 2022.
    China chip ambitions deal a blow in 'Sputnik' moment
    US export curbs are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry in effort to reduce its reliance on foreign-made chips
    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech on National Day in Taipei, Taiwan, October 10, 2022.
    Fearing war, Taiwan bolsters defences
    Xi has made no secret of his desire to make Taiwan a part of the People's Republic of China - peacefully if possible but with force if needed
    People wearing protective face masks walk, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, Oct 10, 2022.
    China steps up anti-COVID measures in megacities
    Infections have risen to the highest since August, with the uptick coming after increased domestic travel during the National Day ‘Golden Week’ earlier this month
    The 465-foot superyacht "Nord", owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov is seen docked, in Hong Kong, China October 7, 2022.
    No legal basis to act on Russian superyacht: John Lee
    Hong Kong authorities were criticised by the US for allowing a luxury yacht belonging to Mordashov to dock in Hong Kong waters

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher