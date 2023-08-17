North Korea prepares for military actions in protest of US three-nation summit: S Korea

North Korea may launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest a summit of the United States, South Korea and Japan, a South Korean lawmaker said on Thursday, citing the country's intelligence agency.

US President Joe Biden will meet at Camp David on Friday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, hoping to tighten ties between Seoul and Tokyo amid nuclear threats from North Korea at a time when China's regional influence is growing.

North Korea has criticised the deepening military co-operation of the three countries as part of a dangerous prelude to the creation of an "Asian version of NATO".

The reclusive state could also attempt another spy satellite launch at the end of August or early September after its first such effort failed in May, Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the South Korean parliament, told reporters.