Vote for Thai PM postponed, uncertainty prolonged

Thailand's house speaker said on Thursday that a parliamentary vote for the next prime minister would be postponed, prolonging a political deadlock that has raised questions about stability since a May general election.

Many voters in the May 14 vote rejected nearly a decade of rule by the military and a military-backed government but the progressive party that won, Move Forward, has been blocked from taking power because of conservative opponents and a nominated upper house.

Parliamentary speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said the vote for a prime minister, which had been scheduled for Friday, could only be held after the Constitutional Court rules on an appeal by Move Forward against the thwarting of its bid to appoint a premier.