    বাংলা

    China says Philippine vessel ‘illegally’ landed on disputed atoll

    The vessel, which landed on the Spratly Islands atoll, is there for supply purposes, the China Coast Guard says

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2024, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2024, 11:17 AM

    China said on Saturday a small civilian vessel from the Philippines had "illegally placed itself on the beach" of an atoll in the South China Sea that both countries claim.

    The vessel, which landed on the Spratly Islands atoll on Friday, was there for supply purposes, the China Coast Guard posted on the Weixin platform.

    The Philippines' coast guard, national security council, and foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

    The Philippines has stationed a small number of troops on the World War Two ship it grounded in 1999 as an outpost to reinforce its sovereignty claim over the Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ayungin in the Philippines and the Renai Reef in China.

    Manila refused Beijing's requests last year to tow the vessel away in the row that has soured relations between the two Asian nations.

    China asserts sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including areas claimed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 China's claims had no legal basis.

    RELATED STORIES
    A bird flies past the newly built INS Chennai, India’s third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer, ahead of its commissioning into the Navy in Mumbai, India Nov 18, 2016.
    India intercepts hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea: navy
    An Indian Navy warship intercepted the MV Lila Norfolk less than a day after the navy received news that it had been hijacked off Somalia's coast
    Indian Navy officers stand on the deck of INS Mormugao, a stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B, during its commissioning ceremony, in Mumbai, India, December 18, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
    India sends warship after hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea
    At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the MV Lila Norfolk, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast
    Fishing boats are seen at a harbour in Baimajing, Hainan province, April 7, 2016
    China warns rocket remnants to hit South China Sea
    Rocket debris, which generally burns up in the atmosphere on re-entry, is expected to fall off the coast of China's island province of Hainan
    A Chinese Coast Guard ship uses a water cannon against a Filipino resupply vessel heading towards the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, in the South China Sea, December 10, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS
    Philippines, China trade accusations over S China Sea collision
    Philippines accused China of "illegal and aggressive actions" for firing water cannon at a civilian-operated government fishing vessel

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps