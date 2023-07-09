One dead, 7 missing in central China highway landslide

One person has died and seven were missing after a landslide overtook a highway construction site on an expressway in central China, local government officials said on Sunday.

Six people were found alive and injuries were reported from Saturday's landslide, officials in Hubei province said in a post on the province's WeChat account, adding they were trying to prevent other disasters in the area as operations continued.

China's ministry of emergency management activated a level-four emergency response and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling, according to a WeChat post.