    বাংলা

    New Zealand's Ardern says she will step down next month

    Ardern's term will conclude no later than Feb 7

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2023, 01:06 AM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2023, 01:06 AM

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will not seek re-election and plans to step down no later than early February, she said in a televised statement on Thursday.

    A general election would be held on Oct 14, she added.

    "This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires," a visibly emotional Ardern said during the statement. "I have not been able to do that."

    Ardern's term will conclude no later than Feb 7.

    Ardern said she believed the New Zealand Labour Party would win the upcoming election and added that a vote to elect the next Labour leader would be held on Sunday.

    New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader.

    RELATED STORIES
    Staff members, wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stand near a screen displaying an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping, inside a media hotel for journalists covering the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China October 19, 2022.
    China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas
    Clinics in rural villages and towns are being fitted with oxygenators, and medical vehicles have also been deployed to places considered at risk
    A person holds a girl as a boy drives a toy car at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, Jun 1, 2021.
    Make it easier to raise children, many Chinese say
    The government's already rolled out efforts including tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies have done little to reverse the long-term trend
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Jan 13, 2023.
    Biden, Kishida held 'very productive' talks on China export controls
    US as part of exports controls for China restricted access to chipmaking technology to slow Beijing's technological and military advances
    People gather for a vigil and hold white sheets of paper in protest of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, as they commemorate the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease continue in Beijing, China, November 27, 2022.
    China's Gen Z poses challenge for Xi
    Pacifying a generation faced with near-record youth unemployment and some of the slowest economic growth in nearly half a century presents a policymaking challenge for Xi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher