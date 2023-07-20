New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women's Football World Cup

There would be no change to New Zealand's security threat level although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said.

Auckland has welcomed thousands of international players and tourists for the ninth Women's World Cup which is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said an officer had been injured in the shooting, as well as four members of the public.

The gunman has not been formally identified but is believed to be a 24-year-old male who was employed at the construction site where the shooting occurred, Coster said at a news conference.

He was armed with a pump-action shot gun and moved through a building site shooting. After reaching the upper levels he contained himself within an elevator shaft and fired more shots before being found dead a short time later.

The gunman was the subject of a sentence of home detention but had an exemption to work at the site.

"The individual is known for primarily family violence history. There is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history," Coster said.

Football teams from New Zealand, Norway, Italy, the US, Vietnam and Portugal were known to be in the city when the shooting occurred.

A supplied screenshot taken from TV footage obtained on Thursday, July 20, 2023, of NZ police on the scene in Auckland CBD, New Zealand, following reports of gunfire. Supplied Image/AAP/via REUTERS