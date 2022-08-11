    বাংলা

    Taiwan rejects China's 'one country, two systems' plan for the island

    Taipei accuses Beijing of using US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to the island as an excuse 'to intimidate Taiwan's people'

    Reuters
    Published : 11 August 2022, 06:39 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2022, 06:39 AM

    Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a white paper published this week, the self-ruled island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

    Only Taiwan's people can decide its future, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference in Taipei, the capital.

    China was using US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei as an "excuse to create a new normality to intimidate Taiwan's people," Ou added.

    RELATED STORIES
    S Korea, China clash over US missile shield, complicating conciliation
    S Korea, China clash over US missile shield
    The disagreement threatens to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences
    S Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N Korea, K-pop
    S Korea, China foreign ministers to discuss N Korea, K-pop
    South Korea will discuss ways to widely introduce K-pop and cultural content including movies, dramas and games to China, foreign minister Park Jin says
    N Korea declares victory over COVID, reveals Kim suffered fever
    N Korea declares victory over COVID
    Kim Jong Un, who had suffered from fever, vows "deadly retaliation" against South Korea which it blames for causing the outbreak
    China extends military drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
    China extends military drills around Taiwan
    Chinese navy ships remain active off both Taiwan's east and west coasts as Beijing kept up drills in protest against last week's Pelosi visit to the island

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher