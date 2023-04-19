Fire kills more than two dozen patients in Beijing hospital

The death toll rose to 29 on Wednesday from a fire at a Beijing hospital that was one of the Chinese capital's deadliest in at least two decades, killing 26 patients and wounding dozens.

Social media showed dramatic videos of people using tied bed sheets to climb down the walls to escape smoke and flames after the fire broke out at Changfeng Hospital on Tuesday.

Broken and burned out windows could be seen at the site, where there were many police officers, some in plain clothes, Reuters witnesses said.

All but three of the 29 dead were patients, officials told a media briefing on Wednesday, with the fire having been put out in half an hour.