Cyclone in New Zealand leaves 7 dead, toll expected to rise

The death toll from Cyclone Gabrielle rose to seven on Friday, and New Zealanders were told the number was likely to rise because emergency services have not yet made contact with hundreds of communities.

"We do need to brace ourselves for the fact that there are likely be more fatalities from this across the country. And the true extent of that, we won't know for awhile," New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

The cyclone, which hit New Zealand on the uppermost region of the North Island on Sunday before making its way down the country's east coast, cut off entire towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops.