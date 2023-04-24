Japan considers widening long-term foreign worker visa scheme

Japan is considering expanding the areas in which skilled foreign workers can receive long-term work visas to 12 from three, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The change would include sectors such as food manufacturing and could take effect as early as June, the Nikkei added.

Rapidly-ageing Japan suffers from a shortage of labour in a number of sectors but remains reluctant to allow a widespread immigration of foreign labourers.

Under a law that took effect in 2019, a category of "specified skilled workers" in 14 sectors such as farming, nursing care and sanitation have been granted Japanese visas.