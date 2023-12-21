China wields Mazu 'peace goddess' religion as weapon in Taiwan election

At least five Taiwan Mazu temple associations have contacts with six of their Chinese counterparts, all of which are run by the administration, according to the document. It did not provide supplementary evidence.

A document - an analysis that cited Taiwanese intelligence on Chinese activities - said China sees that faith, which has the closest ties with Beijing, as the "axis" of its influence operations. Mazu's origins date back to China's Fujian province, directly across the strait, and millions of Chinese also worship the goddess.

While China is officially atheist, the United Front has long used folk religions to build ties with Taiwanese believers, many of whom regularly visit China for pilgrimages, according to two United Front reports from 2020 and 2016 reviewed by Reuters.

Chinese state media said in September that Mazu-related exchange programs play a "key role" in "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan.

The Mainland Affairs Council told Reuters in a written response that it welcomed genuine religious exchanges with China but would step up monitoring and engagement with Taiwanese temples to "reduce the operational space" for the United Front.

'WAR OR PEACE' VOTE

In late October, half a dozen Mazu and Buddhist leaders held a religious ritual in a temple in the mountains of central Taiwan.

"We wish for Taiwan to be a blessed island but not an island with military arsenals ... not to become an island of battlefields," the clerics chanted in front of gilded statues of the Buddha and Mazu, according to a video of the event seen by Reuters.

While clergy around the world regularly pray for peace, the language alarmed two Taiwanese security officials investigating voting interference, who say it echoed China's framing of the upcoming election.

Beijing views Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its presidential candidate Lai Ching-te, who has consistently led in the polls, as dangerous separatists. It has warned that a vote for the DPP is tantamount to voting for a war across the Taiwan Strait.