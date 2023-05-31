Young South Koreans drive shift in attitudes to Japan as ties thaw

Jeong Se-ah feels happy to see Tanaka, a Japanese bar host character from the early 2000s created by a South Korean comedian, because he revives her teenage memories of watching animations from the neighbouring nation.

The 24-year-old office worker is one of a growing number of young South Koreans drawn to the products and culture of Japan, coming to see it as more of a friend than a foe that colonised the country 70 years ago, unlike previous generations.

Dressed in a Japan-inspired retro costume and manga accessories among a crowd waiting for Tanaka to begin a concert near Seoul, the capital, Jeong sang a ditty by a Japanese rock group the entertainer idolises, X Japan.

"I like Tanaka more than his real self," Jeong said. "There is something really charming and touching about him, and I've never seen an artist who tries so hard to make eye contact and communicate with every single fan."

The character's easy talk about Japan and its culture built on that allure, she added. "There was a social environment that sort of encourages boycotting Japanese culture, but people seem to be accepting it naturally," Jeong said.