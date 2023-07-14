In rare UN appearance, North Korea defends missile launch

North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was an exercise of its right to self-defence "to deter dangerous military moves of hostile forces and safeguard the security of our state," the country's UN envoy told the Security Council on Thursday during a rare appearance.

The 15-member Security Council met after North Korea said it tested on Wednesday its latest Hwasong-18 ICBM, adding the weapon is the core of its nuclear strike force.

"We categorically reject and condemn the convening of the Security Council briefing by the United States and its followers," North Korea's UN Ambassador Kim Song told the council.

North Korea last spoke at a council meeting on its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in December 2017, diplomats said.

North Korea - formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - has been under UN sanctions for its missile and nuclear programs since 2006. This includes a ban on the development of ballistic missiles.