Hong Kong hunkers down as super typhoon Saola approaches

Hong Kong braced for the arrival of super typhoon Saola on Friday as authorities raised the strong wind signal to No.8, bringing the city to an effective standstill with most businesses, schools and the stock exchange shut.

Saola, packing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph), is expected to move towards the coast of eastern Guangdong, the neighbouring province on the Chinese mainland. It could be among the five strongest typhoons to hit Guangdong since 1949, Chinese authorities said on Thursday as they issued their highest typhoon warning.

Saola is expected to skirt within 100km (60 miles) of Hong Kong on Friday night and Saturday morning, causing weather conditions to deteriorate rapidly, the city's weather observatory said.

The observatory said it would consider the need to issue higher cyclone warning signals later in the day.

Hong Kong has five rankings for typhoons, 1, 3, 8, 9 and 10, which is the strongest hurricane signal.