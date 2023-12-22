China bans export of rare earths processing tech over national security

China, the world's top processor of rare earths, banned the export of technology to extract and separate the critical materials on Thursday, the country's latest step to protect its dominance over several strategic metals.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion for use in electric vehicles, wind turbines and electronics.

While Western countries are trying to launch their own rare earth processing operations, the ban is expected to have the biggest impact in so-called "heavy rare earths," used in EV motors, medical devices and weaponry, where China has a virtual monopoly on refining.

"This should be a clarion call that dependence on China in any part of the value chain is not sustainable," said Nathan Picarsic, co-founder of the geopolitical consulting firm Horizon Advisory.

China's commerce ministry sought public opinion last December on the potential move to add the technology to its "Catalogue of Technologies Prohibited and Restricted from Export."

It also banned the export of production technology for rare earth metals and alloy materials as well as technology to prepare some rare earth magnets.