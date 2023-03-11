    বাংলা

    Heavy rain in Australia triggers flood evacuations in Queensland

    Emergency evacuations come after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2023, 07:35 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2023, 07:35 AM

    Emergency services in Australia's Queensland state evacuated residents to higher ground on Saturday, as record-breaking floods sparked by heavy rain lashed the region's northwest.

    Fifty three residents of the isolated Gulf Country town of Burketown, about 2,115 km (1,314 miles) northwest of state capital Brisbane, had been evacuated since heavy rain triggered floods earlier this week, police said Saturday.

    Around 100 residents remained in the town, with police urging a full evacuation on Saturday, as the nation's weather forecaster predicted river levels in the area to peak on Sunday.

    "We are confident we can move the remaining people if we have to," Superintendent Tom Armitt told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), adding that floodwaters were still rising in the remote area.

    The emergency comes after frequent flooding in Australia's east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, including "once in a century" floods that hit remote areas in the neighbouring Northern Territory, in January.

    At Burketown, the flood topped the March 2011 record of 6.87 metres after up to 293 mm of rain fell on Thursday and Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology previously said.

    Police were co-ordinating the evacuation via helicopter to the mining town of Mount Isa, about 425 km (264 miles) south.

    At Gregory, a small town about 120 km (75 miles) south of Burketown, the impact of flooding was not yet clear as contacting the community remained difficult, the ABC reported.

    Flood alerts were current on Saturday for large swaths of Queensland, and there were also warnings for severe storms, heavy rainfall, and potential flash flooding in many parts, including the Gulf Country.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Oct 31, 2021 New Zealand's Martin Guptill REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
    Rain washes out India-NZ ODI
    The Kiwi home side retains their 1-0 lead in the three-match series
    FILE PHOTO: Local residents wade through floodwaters as the state of Victoria faces an ongoing flood crisis, in Shepparton, Australia, Oct 16, 2022.
    Rural Australians rescued from rooftops amid heavy rains
    Australia's east is in the grip of its fourth major flood crisis this year because of a rare multi-year La Nina weather phenomenon
    Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting, where police shot multiple people at a remote Queensland property after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were also killed, in Wieambilla, Australia, Dec 13, 2022.
    Australia gunfight kills 6, including 2 cops
    A member of the public was also killed while two other police officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
    File Photo: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v South Africa - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Oct 23, 2021 Australia's Steve Smith in action.
    Stand-in captain Smith savours rare Australian win in India
    Smith said Test victory in India, their second win in 18 attempts, particularly after losing the toss shows the talent in this group and the belief they have got in themselves

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher