As Khanun forms, China warns of third typhoon in three weeks

Chinese forecasters on Saturday warned of the approach of Tropical Storm Khanun, expected to rapidly gain typhoon strength and strike China's densely populated coast sometime next week.

Khanun, now more than 1,000km (620 miles) east of the Philippine archipelago in the Pacific, may make landfall in China's economically important Zhejiang province as early as Tuesday, Chinese forecasters said.

Typhoons, as hurricanes are called in East Asia, are common in China, often threatening big cities. As many as 150 Chinese cities suffer from flooding each year due to inadequate drainage systems, disrupting local economies and even claiming lives.