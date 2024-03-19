Philippines sees up to $6b of investments in casino sector in next 5 years

Foreign and domestic firms are expected to invest much as $6 billion in the Philippines' casino sector in the next five years, the head of its gaming regulator said, bolstering its status among Asia's top gambling destinations as competition increases.

At least one new casino-resort will open every other year including in areas outside Manila like Clark, a former US military base north of the capital, and Cebu in the country's central region, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp Chairman Alejandro Tengco said on Tuesday.

"We will have continued growth because of the opening of new casinos and the expansion in the electronic gaming segment," Tengco told Reuters at the sidelines of the ASEAN Gaming Summit.

Tengco said the Philippines would likely hit its target of 450 billion to 500 billion pesos ($8-9 billion) in total gross gaming revenue (GGR) by 2027, a year earlier than expected.