China COVID curbs hit iPhone output, shut Shanghai Disney

In Zhengzhou, a Foxconn plant that makes iPhones and employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, with numerous staff fleeing the facility, prompting nearby cities to draw up plans to isolate migrant workers returning to their home towns.

"There were so many people on the road, as if we were escaping from a famine," said a Foxconn worker in his 30s surnamed Yuan, who said he scaled fences in order to leave the plant and return to his central China home town of Hebi.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter said iPhone production at the plant could drop as much as 30% in November, and that Taiwan-based Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is working to boost production at a factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall.

Foxconn on Sunday said it was bringing the situation at the Zhengzhou plant under control and would coordinate back-up production with other plants to reduce any potential impact

In Shanghai, the city's Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement required to remain until they return a negative test.

Disney said it expedited the testing and that all of its visitors had left its theme park. All of the test results were negative, according to a spokesman, who said Disney is working on plans to reopen.

Videos circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo, which could not be independently verified, showed people rushing to the park's gates, which were already locked. Videos of people fleeing malls and office buildings for fear of being locked-in have become commonplace on Chinese social media this year.