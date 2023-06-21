US to provide $1.3bn of additional aid to Ukraine, says Blinken

The United States will send $1.3 billion more in aid to Ukraine to help the conflict-hit country overhaul its energy grid and modernise its ports, railways and other infrastructure, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Recovery is about laying the foundation for Ukraine to thrive as a secure, independent country, fully intergrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world," Blinken told the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

"With the support of the US Congress, we will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine toward that goal."