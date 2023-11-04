Blinken to hear call for Gaza ceasefire from regional ministers in Jordan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hear demands for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza when he meets Middle East foreign ministers in Jordan on Saturday, Jordan's foreign ministry said.

Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers as well as Palestinian representatives will stress the "Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region", the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In a meeting with Blinken in Amman early on Saturday, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping what he described as Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, Mikati's office said in a statement.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has been clashing with Israeli forces across the frontier with Israel since the Hamas-Israel war erupted on Oct 7.