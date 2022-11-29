    বাংলা

    Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupts for first time in nearly 40 years

    Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Nov 2022, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2022, 06:48 AM

    Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984, ending its longest quiet period in recorded history. 

    The night sky above Hawaii's largest island glowed a hellish red as bright, hot lava sprang forth at the volcano's summit at around 11:30 pm local time on Sunday (0930 GMT Monday). 

    The lava is contained within the summit and does not threaten Hawaiians living downslope for now, the US Geological Service (USGS) said. 

    The service warned residents on Monday that volcanic gases and fine ash may drift their way.

    Mauna Loa rises 13,679 feet (4,169 metres) above the Pacific Ocean, part of the chain of volcanoes that formed the islands of Hawaii. It last erupted in March and April of 1984, sending a flow of lava within 5 miles (8.05 km) of Hilo, the island's largest city. 

    Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency said it had opened two shelters on the island as a precaution but also emphasised that there are no signs that lava will threaten populated areas and that it had not issued any evacuation orders. 

    About half of all recorded eruptions of Mauna Loa had been confined to the summit, the agency said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 US midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, US, Nov 8, 2022.
    Musk says he will back Trump rival DeSantis if he runs for president
    Elon Musk, who is white, grew up in South Africa. When asked about his support, DeSantis joked, 'I welcome support from African-Americans'
    Credit: Alamy via Reuters Connect
    3 killed, 8 injured in Brazil school shooting
    Local police said they initially suspected the shooter was a student at one of the two schools that came under attack
    Police walk through the parking lot after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, US November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jay Paul/File Photo
    Walmart gunman railed at co-workers before shooting
    He left a rambling note on his cellphone in which he railed against other employees who he felt had mocked and betrayed him
    People protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo and his government, in Lima, Peru Nov 20, 2022.
    Peru's PM resigns after Congress refuses call for confidence vote
    President Pedro Castillo has accepted the resignation and will reshuffle his Cabinet once again

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher