Thousands in Argentina take to streets to defend embattled vice president

Thousands of followers of Argentina's former president and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner took to the streets in her defence Saturday, days after two prosecutors called for a 12-year prison sentence and a ban on public office for alleged corruption during her government.

Prosecutors accused Fernandez de Kirchner on Monday of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds while president between 2007 and 2015.

Saturday's largest demonstration took place outside the vice president's home in the elegant Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Recoleta, where in the early morning hours police set up fences in an effort to prevent a large gathering.