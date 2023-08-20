UN says over 350 killed by Haiti vigilante groups as thousands flee gang warfare

Haiti's under-gunned police have struggled to battle the gangs, which now control large parts of the capital.

"We used to see clashes between gangs, now it's gangs against the population," said Serge Dalexis, the head of the International Rescue Committee's Haiti office.

Most of the IRC's partners working around Port-au-Prince have had to suspend mobile operations amid the recent escalation, which Dalexis said had concentrated in five hotspots around the capital.

UNDER-FUNDED RESPONSE

"It's very chaotic," said Dalexis, saying many people fled their homes without key medication and only the clothes on their backs.

Late on Thursday around 600 people sought shelter at a partner group in the lower part of Carrefour Feuilles, he said, adding they were now helping distribute food rations and hygiene kits and moving people to displaced people camps.

At the camps, the IRC is working to provide healthcare and services to victims of gender violence which has become daily abuse in areas under gang control.

The UN estimates that since the start of 2023, at least 2,439 people have been killed and some 200,000 people internally displaced amid severe food shortages, kidnappings and widespread sexual violence.