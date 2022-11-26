Walmart gunman railed at co-workers in 'death note' before Virginia store shooting

Bing, an overnight shift team leader, was armed with a handgun when he shot some but not all of the employees assembled in a break room prior to their shift on Tuesday, witnesses and police said, raising the prospect he targeted individuals.

In a search of his home, investigators found ammunition and various items related to the 9mm handgun, including a receipt, according to the update from Chesapeake, a city of 251,000 people about 200 miles (320 km) south of Washington.

"The gun was legally purchased from a local store on the morning of Tuesday Nov. 22. He had no criminal history," the city said in a statement on Friday.

In his note, Bing made reference to an unspecified work failure on his part and perceived slights from co-workers, who he felt were mocking him. He said he believed his phone had been hacked and "was giving the worst feeling imaginable."

"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day," he wrote. "That's why they suffer the same fate as me."

The Chesapeake shooting came on the heels of last weekend's massacre in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where a gunman killed five at an LGBTQ nightclub, and marks the latest episode of gun violence in the United States, which averages two mass shootings per day, when defined as an incident killing or injuring four or more people, according to GunViolenceArchive.org.

Bing also wrote in the document titled "death note" that he planned to spare a person, whose name was redacted, because she had a special place in his heart, citing his own mother's death from cancer.