Record international migration spurs historic rise in Canadian population

Canada's population increased by more than a million people for the first time in history in 2022, almost entirely due to a surge in immigrants and temporary residents, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Total population grew by a record 1.05 million people to 39.57 million in the twelve months to Jan. 1, 2023, and about 96 percent of the rise was due to international migration, the statistics agency said.

The increase, which helped Canada retain its position as the fastest growing G7 country, translates to a population growth rate of 2.7 percent and such a rate would lead to the population doubling in about 26 years, the agency said.

Canada depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government sharply ramped up immigration since taking power in 2015.