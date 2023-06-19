Blinken to wrap up rare visit to China, may meet Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet China's top diplomat and perhaps its president on Monday, the final day of a rare visit to Beijing aimed at preventing the strategic rivals' many disagreements from further deteriorating relations.

The first US secretary of state to visit China in five years, Blinken held more than 7-1/2 hours of "candid" and "constructive" talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday, although they did not appear to make concrete progress on disputes that include Taiwan, trade, human rights and fentanyl.

Both expressed a desire to stabilise ties despite what one US official called their "profound" differences, and agreed that Qin would visit Washington to continue the conversation, though no date was announced.

Blinken is to meet China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Monday, but all eyes will be on whether he also meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping, an engagement sources familiar with the matter said was expected but yet to be confirmed by the State Department.

While both sides said Sunday's talks were constructive, they seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going with an eventual meeting in Washington, and working to make it easier for their citizens to visit each other's countries.

Speaking after a 5-1/2 hour meeting followed by a dinner, US and Chinese officials both emphasized their desire for stable and predictable relations.