US sues Texas over floating border barriers

The US Justice Department on Monday sued Texas over floating barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande River to block migrants crossing from Mexico.

Texas authorities began installing the string of buoys in the middle of the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, last week, part of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott's initiative dubbed Operation Lone Star to deter migrants.

"We allege that Texas has flouted federal law by installing a barrier in the Rio Grande without obtaining the required federal authorization," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. "This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns."

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in the Western District of Texas, seeks "to remove all structures and obstructions, including a floating barrier and all infrastructure related to the floating barrier, in the Rio Grande," according to the court filing.

The US attorney for the Western District of Texas, Jaime Esparza, had threatened to take legal action in a letter sent to Abbott last week.

In response to the Justice Department's legal warning, Abbott sent a letter on Monday to Democratic President Joe Biden, accusing him of failing to enforce immigration laws and causing a "record-breaking level of illegal immigration."