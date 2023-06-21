    বাংলা

    Two killed in Canada air force helicopter crash into Ottawa river

    The crash of the Royal Canadian Air Force CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 07:18 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 07:18 AM

    A Canadian air force helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River early on Tuesday, killing two armed forces members and two others on board have been recovered and are in hospital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

    Trudeau said he spoke with Canada's Chief of Defence Staff to express "condolences to the families and colleagues of the members who have been killed."

    The crash of the Royal Canadian Air Force CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa, northwest of the capital Ottawa in Ontario, just after midnight, the air force said.

    Trudeau said there will be a thorough investigation into the crash.

    "There will be answers to give, but right now, we're focusing on notification on families and support," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

    In 2020, a Canadian helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece, killing six.

