Two killed in Canada air force helicopter crash into Ottawa river

A Canadian air force helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River early on Tuesday, killing two armed forces members and two others on board have been recovered and are in hospital, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau said he spoke with Canada's Chief of Defence Staff to express "condolences to the families and colleagues of the members who have been killed."

The crash of the Royal Canadian Air Force CH147 Chinook helicopter happened near a military base in Petawawa, northwest of the capital Ottawa in Ontario, just after midnight, the air force said.