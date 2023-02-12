Police in the US release video of Taser use on Black man who died

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina released video showing the events that led to the death of an unarmed Black man last month after officers repeatedly discharged stun guns on him.

In edited footage made public on Friday by the Raleigh Police Department, Darryl Tyree Williams can be heard telling officers who are struggling to handcuff him that he suffers from heart problems.

The deadly encounter unfolded in early morning hours of Jan 17 as officers were conducting what Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson described in a preliminary report as "proactive patrols" in a business lot in the southeastern part of the North Carolina capital.

Six officers have been placed on administrative leave while several investigations into the events are ongoing, the report released last month said.

Last week, the Wake County Superior Court authorised the release of the footage which includes recordings from officers' individual body cameras and dash cameras, as well as surveillance video from nearby buildings.

Body camera video shows officers approaching the parked car of which Williams was occupying the driver's seat.