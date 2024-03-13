US, allies eye commercial maritime option for Gaza aid

The US may urge partners and allies to fund a privately run operation to send aid by sea to Gaza that could begin before a much larger US military effort, said three people familiar with the planning and a US official.

If funding is secured, the plan could bring ashore large amounts of aid in a matter of weeks and could be faster than US military's floating pier system that the Pentagon says could take up 60 days to become operational.

The US official and one person familiar with the plan said the US would not fund the project, and two other sources and the same US official said Washington was considering asking allies to fund and support it via an international foundation that would accept money from governments and private sources.

While the US government is prioritising the military's plan, the commercial project could complement that effort by providing support on shore in Gaza, since President Joe Biden's administration has ruled out allowing US troops to set foot in the enclave, even as they build the pier system.

Biden announced during his Thursday State of the Union speech that the US military will build a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid by sea.

The United Nations has warned that widespread famine in the Gaza Strip is "almost inevitable" without urgent action. A formal conclusion that famine has arrived in the coastal enclave of 2.3 million people could come this week.