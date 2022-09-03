Argentina shaken by assassination attempt on vice president

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines descended on the capital's main plaza on Friday in a show of solidarity against a shocking assassination attempt on the country's vice president a day earlier, which triggered an outpouring of support in a country gripped by deep political polarization and economic crisis.

An assailant pointed a loaded pistol from close range at Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner outside her Buenos Aires home where crowds had gathered Thursday night, but the gun failed to discharge.

Authorities have yet to ascertain a motive for the attack on Fernandez de Kirchner, a leftist former president of the South American country.

Buenos Aires' historic Plaza de Mayo, next to the Casa Rosada presidential offices, overflowed on Friday with a crowd of her flag-waving supporters along with allied unions and other activists.

"Thank God and the Virgin that the bullet didn't come out," said 58-year-old teacher Santiago Bianco.

Others in the packed plaza also echoed a sense of nervous relief that a much worse tragedy was avoided.

"For us, the possibility that something like that could happen to Cristina is unthinkable," said Claudia, 37, who declined to provide her surname. "We were saved last night from something terrible that we can't even comprehend."