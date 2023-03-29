Biden says White House response to banking stress is 'not over yet'

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his administration had done what was possible to address the banking crisis with available authorities, but added the White House response on the matter was "not over yet."

"We've done what we need to do executively. I feel confident things are settling out. The markets seem to be responding," Biden told reporters before departing North Carolina to return to the White House.

Asked if his administration had exhausted its unilateral moves, short of congressional action, to address stress in the banking sector, Biden said: "No, it's not over yet. We're watching very closely. I think my team has handled it very well so far. And rather than get ahead of myself here, I think let's let things move the way they are."