Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania US Senate candidates ahead of midterms

TRUMP READIES ANOTHER RUN

Trump, who was in Pennsylvania to gin up support for Republican Senate nominee, Oz, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, is also working to maintain his own profile as he contemplates another White House run.

That could set the stage for a Biden-Trump rematch, though some Democrats say heavy losses for Biden's party on Tuesday could increase pressure on the president to step aside and let someone else carry the party's mantle in 2024.

The Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate, and with it the power to confirm Biden's nominees to posts ranging from his Cabinet to the Supreme Court.

Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls show Republicans are heavy favourites to win control of the House, with the Senate a toss-up. Control of even one would give Republicans the power to block Biden's legislative agenda and launch potentially damaging investigations.

In Philadelphia, Biden warned that Republicans would attack Americans' Social Security benefits if they won and that they would work to undo recent legislation designed to bring down prescription drug prices.

"They want to get rid of everything we just did," Biden said.

More than 39 million Americans have already cast early ballots, either in person or by mail, according to the US Elections Project. Election officials have warned that it could take days after Tuesday for final results to be clear in closely contested elections, such as the Pennsylvania and Georgia Senate races.