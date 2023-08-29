Idalia set to slam Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as major hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia closed in on Florida's Gulf Coast on Tuesday after skirting past Cuba, headed for a US landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm, prompting authorities to order evacuations of vulnerable shoreline areas.

Idalia was expected to attain major-hurricane status - with sustained winds topping at least 111 miles per hour (179 kph) - on Wednesday morning before slamming ashore later in the day, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC's latest storm track projections showed Idalia's centre likely to cross Florida's coastline somewhere in the Big Bend region, where the state's northern panhandle curves around into the Gulf side of the Florida Peninsula.

The storm's gathering force and the uncertainty of its path as it spun northward over the warm, open waters of the Gulf of Mexico put some 14 million Florida residents under hurricane and tropical storm warnings.