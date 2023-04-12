US will 'turn over every rock' to find source of leak, says Pentagon chief

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.

Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details of military capabilities of some US allies and adversaries.

Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity.

"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department.

Austin, the first senior US official to comment on the leak, said the Pentagon was aware that documents had been posted dated Feb 28 and March 1, but was not sure if there were other documents that had been online before.