Democrats clinch control of US Senate with win in Nevada

Democrats will hold onto control of the US Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.

Still, Republicans remained close to winning control of the US House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots cast in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Cortez Masto narrowly defeated Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

With Masto's victory on the heels of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly winning re-election in Arizona late on Friday, Democrats will control at least 50 Senate seats, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break ties in the 100-member chamber.

"America showed that we believe in our democracy, that the roots of democracy are deep and strong," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The newly elected Senate will be sworn in on Jan 3.

Continued control of the Senate means Democrats will still be able to approve Biden's nominees such as federal judges. Should a vacancy open in the next two years, that would mean any appointees to the Supreme Court.