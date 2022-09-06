Two deaths reported in California's Fairview fire, evacuations ordered

A wildfire on Fairview avenue, in the county of Hemet, California, spread to 2,000 acres (810 hectares) killing two people and injuring another, the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department said in an update late Monday.

The wildfire began shortly after 2 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, spreading rapidly, and an evacuation order is in place, the department said.

The fire, which is 5% contained, has destroyed seven structures and damaged many more, the department said in a Twitter post.